European Championships 2018: Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, 17, beats brother to complete golden double

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin. Dates: 2-12 August

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen beat his older brother to win European 5,000m gold just a day after clinching the 1500m title in Berlin.

In doing so, the 17-year-old became the first athlete to complete the double at European level.

His brother Henrik, 27, finished second, 1.69 seconds behind his younger sibling, as France's Morhad Amdouni won the bronze medal.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's time of 13:17.06 was a new European under-20 record.

He had beaten both Henrik, who won the title in 2012, and their other brother Filip - the reigning champion from 2016 - to win 1500m gold on Friday and become the youngest winner on the European Championships track in 84 years.

The Ingebrigtsen brothers celebrate after Friday's 1500m final

Speaking on BBC TV, British long distance athlete Paula Radcliffe said: "Jakob Ingebrigtsen just goes to the front when he wants and dares everyone else to come alongside him. Nobody dares to go past him and he's 17.

"To bounce back from last night and all the emotion that must have come with it as well - to be able to run with that maturity and control is unbelievable."

The brothers, from the small Norwegian city of Sandnes, have all grown into world-class middle-distance runners under the tutelage of their father Gjert.

At the age of 16, Jakob became the youngest man ever to break the four-minute mile and broke the European 1500m junior record with a 3:31.18 run in Monaco last month.

The Ingebrigtsens weren't the only brothers in action at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Saturday, as Dylan, Jonathan and Kevin Borlee won 4x400m relay gold for Belgium alongside Jonathan Sacoor.