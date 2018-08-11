BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Dina Asher-Smith wins 200m gold
Asher-Smith claims Euro sprint double with 'astonishing' run
GB's Dina Asher-Smith wins 200m gold and breaks the British record in an "astonishing run" to add to her 100m European Championships title.
