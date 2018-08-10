BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's Jake Wightman gets bronze in the 1500m as 17 year-old wins gold
'You are kidding me!' - Wightman gets bronze as teenager wins gold
GB's Jake Wightman gets bronze in the men's 1500m as 17-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins gold for Norway.
