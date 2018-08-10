BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's Johnson-Thompson wins silver medal in heptathlon
Johnson-Thompson 'gave everything' to win silver
GB's Katarina Johnson-Thompson 'gave everything' in the 800m to win silver behind Belgium's Nafissatou Thiem in the heptathlon.
