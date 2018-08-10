BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: 'Who got it?!' - Dramatic finish in 110m hurdles final
'Who has got it?!' - Dramatic finish in 110m hurdles final
Pascal Martiniot-Lagarde wins gold after a dramatic photo-finish in the 110m hurdles as Andrew Pozzi struggles at the European Championships.
