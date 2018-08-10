BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: 'Look at him go!' - Matt Hudson-Smith wins 400m gold
'Look at him go!' - Hudson-Smith wins 400m gold
Athletics
Matt Hudson Smith wins 400m gold after surging into an unassailable lead over the first 300 metres at the European Championships.
