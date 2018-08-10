Scottish athletes are set to take centre stage in Berlin as the European Championships continue today.

Laura Muir, Lynsey Sharp, Eilidh Doyle, Chris OHare and Jake Wightman are all hoping to bring home silverware from Germany.

And Muir says she hopes to be the first British woman to win the 1500m title.

''I've not won a medal at a senior outdoor international before so to win a medal would be great,'' said Muir.