European Championships 2018: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon

Athletics European Championships Venue: Olympic Stadium, Berlin. Dates: 7-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads the heptathlon in the European Championships in Berlin with two events to go.

Johnson-Thompson began day two with an 87-point lead over Nafissatou Thiam and the Briton extended that advantage to 113 points after the long jump.

She recorded a best jump of 6.68m, while Thiam's best was 6.60m.

The next event is the javelin from 11:50 BST before the competition concludes with the 800m at 19:36 BST.

More to follow.