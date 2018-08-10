European Championships 2018: Ciara Mageean cruises through to 1500m final

Ciara Mageean ran a 62-second final lap to secure her place in Sunday's medal race

Ciara Mageean cruised into the European Championships 1500m final with a composed second-place finish behind GB's Laura Muir in her heat.

The Northern Irishwoman, 26, produced a strong final lap to finish just behind Muir in a time of 4:09.35.

Portaferry-native Mageean is aiming to add to her European medal collection but has struggled for form since her third-place finish in 2016.

"I'm happy with that. I came here for the big Q," Mageean told RTE.

"I've had to make a lot of changes over the past year and probably the past six months with my move to [a new training base in] Manchester.

"I'm feeling good, feeling confident and feeling happy and that's the nice recipe for an athlete."

Muir booked her place in Sunday's final with a winning time of 4:09.12 while Marta Pen of Portugal and Poland's Angelika Cichocka took the other automatic qualifying places from the opening heat.

The second heat was won by Sofia Ennaoui of Poland in 4:08.60 ahead of GB's Laura Weightman, Marta Perez of Spain and Sweden's Hanna Hermansson.

