European Championships 2018: Ciara Mageean cruises through to 1500m final

Ciara Mageean
Ciara Mageean ran a 62-second final lap to secure her place in Sunday's medal race

Ciara Mageean cruised into the European Championships 1500m final with a composed second-place finish behind GB's Laura Muir in her heat.

The Northern Irishwoman, 26, produced a strong final lap to finish just behind Muir in a time of 4:09.35.

Portaferry-native Mageean is aiming to add to her European medal collection but has struggled for form since her third-place finish in 2016.

"I'm happy with that. I came here for the big Q," Mageean told RTE.

"I've had to make a lot of changes over the past year and probably the past six months with my move to [a new training base in] Manchester.

"I'm feeling good, feeling confident and feeling happy and that's the nice recipe for an athlete."

Muir booked her place in Sunday's final with a winning time of 4:09.12 while Marta Pen of Portugal and Poland's Angelika Cichocka took the other automatic qualifying places from the opening heat.

The second heat was won by Sofia Ennaoui of Poland in 4:08.60 ahead of GB's Laura Weightman, Marta Perez of Spain and Sweden's Hanna Hermansson.

Steeplechase

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired