It's ridiculously sweet - Ireland's bronze medallist Barr

Thomas Barr says he is struggling to believe he is a European medallist following his late surge for the line to take bronze in the 400m hurdles in Berlin.

Barr, 26, became the first Irishman to win a sprint medal at the European Championships when he made amends for his fourth-place finish at the 2016 Olympics.

"I ran 48.31, which is probably one of the fastest times I've ever run and I just pulled it out on the right day," said Barr.

