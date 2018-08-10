BBC Sport - It's ridiculously sweet - Ireland's bronze medallist Thomas Barr
It's ridiculously sweet - Ireland's bronze medallist Barr
- From the section Athletics
Thomas Barr says he is struggling to believe he is a European medallist following his late surge for the line to take bronze in the 400m hurdles in Berlin.
Barr, 26, became the first Irishman to win a sprint medal at the European Championships when he made amends for his fourth-place finish at the 2016 Olympics.
"I ran 48.31, which is probably one of the fastest times I've ever run and I just pulled it out on the right day," said Barr.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired