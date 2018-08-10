BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: 'Solid' Mitchell-Blake looks good for future - Johnson
'Solid' Mitchell-Blake looks good for future - Johnson
- From the section Athletics
BBC Sport pundit Michael Johnson feels Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake has a bright future ahead of him after finishing second in the European Championships 200m final.
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired