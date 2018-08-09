BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Holly Bradshaw takes bronze in the women's pole vault final
Bradshaw wins pole vault bronze
- From the section Athletics
GB's Holly Bradshaw takes bronze medal in the women's pole valut final, behind Greek duo Ekatarina Stefanidi and Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou.
