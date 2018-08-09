BBC Sport - European Championships: 2012 volunteer Laviai Nielsen makes 400m final
2012 volunteer Laviai Nielsen makes 400m final
- From the section Athletics
GB's Laviai Nielsen wins her 400m semi-final with a personal best to make the final, six years on from being a volunteer at the London 2012 Olympics.
