BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Ireland's Thomas Barr wins bronze in 400m hurdles
Ireland's Barr takes hurdles bronze as Warholm wins gold
- From the section Athletics
Ireland's Thomas Barr wins European Championships bronze in the men's 400m hurdles, with world champion Karsten Warholm taking the gold.
