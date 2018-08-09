European Championships: Mark English and Zak Curran miss out on 800m semi-finals

Mark English won his sixth national 800m title in July

Irish 800m runners Mark English and Zak Curran have failed to progress from their European Championship heats.

English, 25, who won a European bronze medal at Zurich in 2014, has had an injury-disrupted season and finished in eighth place in the opening heat.

The Donegal-native's time of 1:48.98 was his best time this season but was more than four seconds slower than his personal best.

Curran, 24, had to settle for seventh place in heat three in 1:49.31.

Neither athlete was able to secure a place in the semi-finals on Friday.

"I struggled to get into a rhythm at the start, I always need to get into a rhythm so I can kick off that pace and it just didn't really click out there for me today unfortunately," English told Athletics Ireland.

"I just don't think it was there from the get go today. Some days it just doesn't click for you unfortunately and today was one of those days."

Later tonight, Leon Reid, 24, and Thomas Barr, 26, will both be hoping to win Ireland's first medal at this year's championships.

Reid, who has only recently been cleared to compete for Ireland following his international transfer from Great Britain, will compete in the 200m final at 20:05 BST.

Barr, who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, will line up in the 400m hurdles final at 19:15 BST.