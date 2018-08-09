BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Great Britain's Elliot Giles qualifies for men's 800m semi-finals
Watch: GB runner's dramatic 'hokey cokey' finish
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Elliot Giles scrapes into the 800m semi-finals following a dramatic finish which saw him jostle for lane position with Bosnia's Abedin Mujezinovic.
Available to UK users only.
