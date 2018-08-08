BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Duckworth misses out on medal as Abele wins decathlon gold
Duckworth misses out on medal as Abele wins decathlon gold
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Tim Duckworth misses out on a medal as Germany's Arthur Abele wins gold in the men's decathlon and his country's first athletics gold medal of the championships.
