BBC Sport - GB's Adam Gemili and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake reach the men's 200m final despite not winning their heats
Mitchell-Blake & Gemili through to 200m final
GB's Adam Gemili and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake reach the men's 200m final, with Gemili qualifying as fastest loser and Mitchell-Blake finishing second in his semi-final.
European Championships 2018
