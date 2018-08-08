European Championships: Tim Duckworth leads into decathlon finale

Tim Duckworth's pole vault of 5.10m was one centimetre of his outdoor personal best

Great Britain's Tim Duckworth leads the decathlon at the European Championships in Berlin with just two events remaining.

The 22-year-old, who was born to British parents in the United States, has a 70-point lead over Russian neutral athlete Ilya Shkurenyov.

The competition concludes with the javelin and 1500m on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, 20-year-old Naomi Ogbeta advanced to the triple jump final with a personal best of 14.15m.

Ashia Hansen and Yamile Aldama are the only two British women to have ever jumped further.

Duckworth, who won the US collegiate title earlier this year with a score that only Daley Thompson and Dean Macey have bettered in a British vest, is comparatively weak in the javelin.

His personal best is nearly 15m less than that of third-placed German Arthur Abele.

Duckworth's chances of a medal may depend on his performance in the 1500m - another of his weaker events - at 20:35 BST.

The British trio of Charlie Grice, Chris O'Hare and Jake Wightman all made their way into Friday's 1500m final.