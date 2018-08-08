European Championships: Reid to begin Irish career with tough semi-final test

Leon Reid won European medals at junior and under-23 level for Britain

Leon Reid will begin his Ireland career with a tough assignment in Wednesday evening's 200m semi-finals at the European Championships in Berlin.

Reid, cleared by the IAAF to represent Ireland last week, had a bye from Wednesday morning's heats in his heats as his team-mate Marcus Lawler exited.

Lawler, who ran Reid very close at the recent Irish Championships, clocked 20.80 to finish fifth in his heat.

The Carlow man's time was not quick enough to earn a fastest loser's spot.

Greece's Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas won Lawler's heat in 20.49 with the third automatic qualifying spot going to Italy's Davide Manenti in 20.70.

With another Italian Eseosa Desalu winning heat three in 20.39 and Belgium's Robin Vanderbemden victorious in heat one in 20.50, the first-round standard suggests Reid will have to run close to his best to book a final spot on Thursday evening.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Reid improved his personal best to 20.27 on the way to finishing third at last month's British Championships.

However, he ran 20.74 in admittedly wet and chilly conditions at the Irish Championships 11 days ago as he finished inches ahead of Lawler.

Reid's Commonwealth Games team-mate Emma Mitchell will also be in action in Wednesday evening's session when she competes in the 10,000m final.

Stephen Scullion struggled in extremely hot conditions in the men's 10,000m and the continuing hot weather in the German capital could also be a concern for the Banbridge woman.

Mitchell improved her personal best and Northern Ireland record to 32:49.91 when finishing 15th at the Commonwealth Games in Australia and a similar performance would be an excellent result for the 24-year-old.

In other athletics news, Northern Ireland athletes Ben Reynolds and Laura Graham have pulled out of their events in Berlin.

110m hurdler Reynolds will miss Thursday's first-round heats because of a lower back problem while an Achilles injury will prevent Graham from competing in Sunday's women's marathon.

McSharry reaches 50m breaststroke semi-finals

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry qualified for the women's 50m breaststroke semi-finals in Glasgow as a time of 31.09 second saw her progress in 10th spot.

However, Cookstown man Calum Bain and his Irish team-mate Robbie Powell both exited in the 50m freestyle with Brendan Hyland bowing out of the 100m butterfly.

Bain clocked 23.11 to finish eighth in a high quality heat with championship debutant Powell timed at 23.35 in his qualifier.

Hyland, who set a new Irish 200m butterfly record earlier in the championships, finished seventh in his 100m heat in 53.37.