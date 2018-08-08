BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Michael Johnson & Denise Lewis analyse GB's sprint gold double
'Future bright for British sprinting' - Johnson & Lewis analysis
Michael Johnson and Denise Lewis predict a bright future for British sprinting after Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes win 100m gold at the European Championships in Glasgow.
READ & WATCH MORE: Britain secures sprint double
