BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's Tim Duckworth leads decathlon after five events
Highlights: Duckworth leads decathlon after five events
- From the section Athletics
British athlete Tim Duckworth leads the decathlon after five events - watch his progress in the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump & 400m at the European Championships in Glasgow.
Available to UK users only
European Championships 2018
