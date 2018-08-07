BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes & Reece Prescod win 100m gold & silver
Hughes pips Prescod to win 100m gold
- From the section Athletics
Zharnel Hughes holds off a late charge from Reece Prescod as the GB team-mates win gold and silver in the 100m at the European Championships in Glasgow.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time
Available to UK users only
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired