European Championships 2018: Martyn Rooney and Lynsey Sharp into semi-finals

'Totally unforgivable' - Decathlon favourite Mayer blows medal chances

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Martyn Rooney made the 400m semi-finals as he began the defence of his European title, with 2012 champion Lynsey Sharp through in the 800m.

Two-time winner Rooney, 31, came third in his heat in 46.27 seconds, with compatriot Dwayne Cowan also through.

Scot Sharp, 28, qualified in two minutes 00.32 seconds, joined by Adelle Tracey and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke.

In the decathlon Tim Duckworth lies fourth after three events, with world champion Kevin Mayer out of the event.

Frenchman Mayer was favourite for gold in Berlin, where the athletics is being held, but recorded three fouls in the long jump to put him out of contention.

Kirsten McAslan finished second in her 400m hurdles heat to reach the semis, where Eilidh Doyle and Meghan Beesley will enter after earning a bye through the first round.

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith, who has the fastest European time this year, and Rabah Yousif will also enter the 400m at the semi-final stage.

Meanwhile, Zak Seddon qualified in the 3,000m steeplechase, with Amelia Strickler throwing a personal best in the shot put to make it through the qualifying round alongside British team-mate Sophie McKinna.