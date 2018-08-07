BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Lynsey Sharp, Adelle Tracey & Shelayna Oskan-Clarke reach 800m semi-finals

Great Britain trio reach 800m semi-finals

Great Britain make a strong start in the women's 800m event as Adelle Tracey wins her heat and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and Lynsey Sharp also qualify for the semi-finals on day six of the European Championships.

FOLLOW: European Championships - day six

WATCH MORE: Asher-Smith fourth as Prandini wins 200m

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Great Britain trio reach 800m semi-finals

Video

Peaty sets Championships 50m breaststroke record

Video

'Totally unforgivable' - Decathlon favourite Mayer blows medal chances

Video

Gold for 'brilliant Brits' in 4x100m mixed relay

  • From the section Sport
Video

Archibald wins third European medal with omnium silver

Video

Wilby wins silver in 'mighty tight' 200m breaststroke final

  • From the section Sport
Video

GB take bronze in 'exciting end' to men's madison

  • From the section Sport
Video

Thomas wins bronze in 200m butterfly

Video

'It's actually very tropical'

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Ouch! Anderson 'fine' after golf mishap

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired