BBC Sport - Caryl Jones: farmer, accountant and GB marathon runner
Farmer, accountant and marathon runner
- From the section Athletics
BBC Sport Wales went to meet Caryl Jones to find out how she balances working on the family farm, her job and marathon training.
The 31-year-old Commonwealth Games athlete is on the farm every morning at 6am before starting her main accountancy job.
She also fits in two training runs a day and has been selected to race the marathon for Great Britain at the European Championships in Berlin on Sunday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired