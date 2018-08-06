BBC Sport - Caryl Jones: farmer, accountant and GB marathon runner

Farmer, accountant and marathon runner

BBC Sport Wales went to meet Caryl Jones to find out how she balances working on the family farm, her job and marathon training.

The 31-year-old Commonwealth Games athlete is on the farm every morning at 6am before starting her main accountancy job.

She also fits in two training runs a day and has been selected to race the marathon for Great Britain at the European Championships in Berlin on Sunday.

