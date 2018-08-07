BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Kevin Mayer out of decathlon medal attention after long jump fouls
'Totally unforgivable' - Decathlon favourite Mayer blows medal chances
- From the section Athletics
Decathlon gold medal favourite and world champion Kevin Mayer blows his chances of a medal after committing three fouls in the long jump.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: The new Rudisha? - Kenya's Korir runs fastest 800m in six years
Available to UK users only
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired