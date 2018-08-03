European Championships 2018: Danil Lysenko neutral status revoked

Danil Lysenko won the world indoor title in Birmingham earlier this year

Russian Danil Lysenko's status as an authorised neutral athlete has been revoked, ruling the high jump gold medal favourite out of next week's European Championships in Berlin.

Athletics' governing body the IAAF said the 21-year-old had failed to comply with its anti-doping code.

Lysenko won silver at last year's World Championships in London.

And he matched Qatari world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim's jump of 2.40m, the best of the season, in Monaco in July.

In its statement, the IAAF said Lysenko had failed "to provide whereabouts information as required", adding he had not made himself available for out-of-competition testing by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Russia's athletics federation has been suspended since 2015, when a World Anti-Doping Agency-funded investigation uncovered evidence of state-sponsored doping.

Thirty Russian athletes had initially been selected for the European Championships' athletics competition, which begins on 6 August.