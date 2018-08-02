European Championships: Dai Greene named British Athletics team captain

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Why always me?' Dai Greene describes years of injury hardship

Former world 400m hurdles champion Dai Greene has been voted captain by his British team-mates for next week's European Championships in Berlin.

The Welshman received the most votes after every member of the 101-strong British team nominated who they would like to be captain.

The 32-year-old has captained the team before after being chosen to lead the squad at the London 2012 Olympics.

"I am incredibly proud to take on the role once again," said Greene.

The 2011 world champion has suffered from injury and illness and will compete in his biggest competition for five years in Germany.

"After such a long time out of the team, it came as quite a shock to be selected as captain," said Greene.

"I can't wait to lead such a great team into the Championships in Berlin next week."

Dai Greene won the 400m hurdles in Birmingham in a time of 50.06secs

Greene missed April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast but booked his place in Berlin by winning the British Championships in Birmingham.

"Dai is enjoying a great season after a difficult period of time with injury and it is testament to his determination and character that his peers have chosen him for such an honour," said Neil Black, Performance Director at British Athletics.

"Dai is a truly great athlete both on and off the track and is a fantastic choice to lead what is our biggest team of the modern era.

"I have no doubt he will lead by example with his performances on the track and by how he operates off the track."

British Athletics will send its biggest squad to a major championships in more than a century, although race walker Gemma Bridge has withdrawn through injury.

The Berlin event is part of a new competition featuring seven sports, with the other six taking place in Scotland.