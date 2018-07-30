European Championships: Ireland pick Leon Reid pending approval from IAAF

Leon Reid has a 200m personal best of 20.27 seconds

Leon Reid has been provisionally selected to represent Ireland at next month's European Championships.

Athletics Ireland has included the sprinter, who previously represented Britain, pending the outcome of the IAAF transfer process.

The governing body has said it would try to "process applications quickly".

Northern Ireland's Ben Reynolds, Kerry O'Flaherty and Davicia Patterson have been selected for the championships in Berlin, which start on 6 August.

Reid (right) crossed the line fourth in the Commonwealth Games 200m but was promoted to bronze after Zharnel Hughes' disqualification

An IAAF decision last week to remove the bar on all international transfers appeared to move the 24-year-old a significant step closer to his ambition of running for Ireland.

Bath-born Reid, 24, is now hoping that his resubmitted application, stuck in limbo for nearly 18 months, can be processed and accepted in time for him to compete in Berlin.

He showed he is maintaining the form that won him a Commonwealth Games bronze medal for Northern Ireland in April by completing the 100m and 200m sprint double at the Irish Championships in Santry at the weekend.

Afterwards he was confident of his participation in the European Championships and stated: "I'll be there."

He added: "We've re-sent the qualifications off and it's just a matter of waiting to hear back and hopefully it's all going to be good."

Kerry O'Flaherty was a controversial omission from Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games squad in April

After the disappointment of missing out on the Commonwealth Games, Kerry O'Flaherty has earned selection in the 3,000m steeplechase. Adam McMullen (long jump) and Craig Newell (4x400m relay) are also included.

Beechmount athlete Davicia Patterson receives her first senior call-up in the 4x400m relay.

A highly-rated prospect, she reached the semi-finals of the World Under-20 400m earlier this month in Finland.

However, Finn Valley's Sommer Lecky, who won gold in the high jump at the same championships and earned the European qualifying standard with a jump of 1.90m, has decided in conjunction with the selectors not to compete in Berlin.

Ben Reynolds is selected despite being beaten in the Irish Championships 110m hurdles by Carrick-on-Shannon's Gerard O'Donnell.

Portaferry's Ciara Mageean, who became the first athlete to win the national 800m and 1500m double since Sonia O'Sullivan 18 years ago, will race in the 1500m in Berlin.