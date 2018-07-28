Irish Championships: Leon Reid holds off Marcus Lawler in exciting 200m final

Leon Reid is hoping be cleared to run for Ireland in next month's European Championships

Leon Reid won the Irish 200m title as he held off a strong challenge from Carlow man Marcus Lawler at the National Championships in Dublin.

In wet conditions, the Commonwealth Games medallist clocked 20.74 seconds which left him 0.05 ahead of Lawler.

Reid, 24, is hoping to join Lawler in the Irish team at the European Championships in two weeks.

An IAAF ruling on Friday opened the door to English-born Reid getting his cherished wish of representing Ireland.

Reid, whose late birth mother was a Belfast woman, is now hoping his international transfer application can be pushed through in time for the Berlin championships which start on 7 August.

The Bath native will attempt to complete a sprint double at Santry in Sunday's 100m.

Emma Mitchell (left)) finished over four seconds ahead of Shona Heaslip in the women's 5,000m

Mitchell retains 5,000m title

Also on the opening day of the Santry championships, Emma Mitchell retained her 5,000m title with Belfast man Stephen Scullion winning the 10,000m and Derry Track Club's Adam Kirk-Smith clinching the 3,000m steeplechase gold.

Mitchell, who achieved the 5,000m/1500m double at last year's championships, clocked a season's best of 15 minutes and 59.34 seconds to finish over four seconds ahead of Shona Heaslip.

Scullion clocked 29:25.31 in the men's 10,000m as he finished well clear of Mick Clohisey (29:34.89) with Kevin Maunsell (29:35.76) in third spot.

Kirk-Smith came home in 9:02.09 in the steeplechase which left him over three seconds ahead of Clonliffe's Jayme Rossiter.

Mitchell, Scullion and Kirk-Smith have all achieved European Championships qualifying standards.

Scullion has Berlin marks in both the 10,000m and marathon with Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games athlete Kirk-Smith securing the steeplechase standard.

Ciara Mageean (right) will compete in both the 800m and 1500m finals on Sunday

Mageean to aim for 800m/1500m double

Mitchell, who has achieved the Berlin 10,000m standard, will attempt to defend her 1500m title on Sunday after winning her heat in that event a couple of hours after her 5000m triumph.

The Queen's athlete won her semi-final ahead of another county Down woman Kerry O'Flaherty while Ciara Mageean also progressed to the 1500m title along with Siofra Cleirigh Buttner from the other heat.

Mageean will also attempt a double on Sunday after progressing to the 800m final earlier on Saturday and she will be a strong favourite to win over the shorter distance with her main domestic rival Claire Mooney concentrating on the 400m this weekend.

Craig Newell and Andrew Mellon both progressed to Sunday's men's 400m final after winning their heats although the latter appeared to be significantly hampered by a hamstring issue in his race.

After his recent calf muscle problem, Letterkenny man Mark English booked his spot in Sunday's men's 800m final by winning his heat in 1:55.54.

Annadale Striders' Conall Kirk, who has gone sub-1:50 this summer, will be among English's opponents in the final after safely progressing.