Ciara Mageean: County Down athlete may attempt double at Irish Championships

Mageean will be having her final competitive action before the European Championships in Berlin

Ciara Mageean's possible 800m/1500m double attempt could be among the highlights at this weekend's Irish Championships at Santry.

The 1500m final will take place 65 minutes after the 800m decider on Sunday evening with strong fields likely in both races.

Claire Mooney, who beat Mageean over 800m at the Belfast International, is in the two-lap entry.

Mageean's 1500m rivals could include her ex-training partner Emma Mitchell.

Queen's University athlete Mitchell will aim to defend her 5,000m title in Saturday's programme and could then opt to attempt to complete another double after also winning the 1500m 12 months ago.

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, who has a European Championships 800m qualifying time, is also included in a 1500m entry along with Ciara Everard and county Down athlete Kerry O'Flaherty, who is set to run the 3,000m steeplechase in Berlin.

Since finishing only fourth in the 800m at the Belfast International, Mageean has displayed impressive form by winning over 1500m in Barcelona and then taking second over two laps at last week's Morton Games at Santry.

Reid facing Lawler 200m battle

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Leon Reid, hoping to get clearance from the IAAF on Friday to switch his international allegiance to Ireland, is set to run both sprints.

The Bath-based Northern Ireland man's 200m battle with improving Carlow runner Marcus Lawler has the makings of an exciting race.

Reid improved his personal best to 20.27 seconds on the way to finishing third at the British Championships but Lawler then made a major breakthrough as he reduced his PB to 20.40 at the Cork City Sports.

In terms of other Northern Ireland interest, Belfast talent Davicia Patterson looks to be favourite to land the 400m title by dint of in-form Phil Healy's decision to concentrate on the 200m.

The 18-year-old Beechmount Harrier has improved her personal best to 52.88 this summer and a performance of that order could be enough to beat holder Kilkenny's Cliodhna Manning and land the youngster's first Irish senior title.

World Under-20 medallist Sommer Lecky also has a European Championships qualifying standard

World Under-20 medallist Lecky in action

Castlederg's World Under-20 Championships high jump silver medallist Sommer Lecky will also be in action on Sunday and like Patterson, could then be named in Ireland's European Championships squad.

Berlin-bound Adam McMullen will continue his quest to breach the eight-metre barrier in Sunday's long jump.

Also on Sunday, Holywood man Ben Reynolds will resume his battle for domestic supremacy with Matthew Behan in the 110m hurdles while another Commonwealth Games athlete Adam Kirk-Smith will be in action in the men's steeplechase on Saturday.

European Championships 10,000m qualified Stephen Scullion is among the entries for Saturday's 5000m while Northern Ireland men Andrew Mellon and Craig Newell should both challenge in the men's 400m.

In terms of other prospective members of Ireland's European Championships squad, Letterkenny man Mark English will hope to prove his fitness in the 800m after dropping out of the event at last week's Morton Games because of a calf muscle injury while Rio Olympics fourth placer Thomas Barr should continue his recent impressive form by winning the 400m hurdles.

The women's 100m will feature Gina Akpe-Moses and Molly Scott, who were team-mates as Ireland's 4x100m relay squad clinched a brilliant World Under-20 silver medal two weeks ago.