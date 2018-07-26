Goldie Sayers finally set for 2008 Olympic bronze after Mariya Abakumova appeal fails

Media playback is not supported on this device GB Javelin thrower Goldie Sayers: The best moment of my career was stolen

Briton Goldie Sayers is finally set to receive 2008 Olympic javelin bronze after Mariya Abakumova failed in her appeal against a doping ban.

The Russian finished second but a re-analysis of a sample from the Beijing Games resulted in a positive test for anabolic steroid turinabol.

She was stripped of silver and the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Thursday it had dismissed an appeal.

Olympic bronze will be Sayers' first medal from a major competition.

Sayers Tweeted that she found out about the decision while stuck on a train

The 36-year-old retired from the sport in 2017 and told BBC Sport at the time that she had the "greatest moment of her life stolen" from her as a result of Abakumova's actions.

The Russian took second place behind Czech Republic's Barbora Spotakova with a throw of 70.78m. Christina Obergfoll clinched bronze, although the German will now receive silver.

Sayers had thrown a British record of 65.75m, but on the day it was 39cm shy of a medal.

Cas also dismissed doping ban appeals by two other Russians - track cyclist Ekaterina Gnidenko, who competed at London 2012, and Beijing 2008 long jump and triple jump silver medallist Tatyana Lebedeva.