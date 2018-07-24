2018 European Championships: 17 Scots in Great Britain squad

Laura Muir (left) and Lynsey Sharp (centre) will both compete at the European Championships in Berlin

Having 17 Scots in the British squad for next month's European Championships is a "massive compliment", says Scottish Athletics' chief executive.

The total is a record and a significant increase on the 2012 event in Helsinki, when only four Scots competed.

"This is developing into one of our most successful summers," said Scottish Athletics' Mark Munro.

The athletics event will be in Berlin, with the other six sports in the new competition held in Glasgow.

Hurdler Eilidh Doyle will make a record-equalling fifth appearance for Britain at a European Championships, and Laura Muir will run in the 1500m but not the 800m.

Jemma Reekie, who will compete alongside Muir in the 1500m, and Beth Dobbin, who will race in the 200m, are selected in a European Championships squad for the first time.

"Our coaches and clubs deserve immense credit for their efforts along with the athletes," Munro added.

Scots selected for the 2018 European Athletics Championships:

Chris Bennett (hammer), Zoey Clark (4x400m relay), Beth Dobbin (200m), Eilidh Doyle (400m hurdles & 4x400m relay), Kirsty Law (discus), Guy Learmonth (800m), Nikki Manson (high jump), Kirsten McAslan (400m hurdles & 4x400m relay), Eilish McColgan (5000m), Laura Muir (1500m), Chris O'Hare (1500m), Jemma Reekie (1500m), Lynsey Sharp (800m), Allan Smith (high jump), David Smith (high jump), Steph Twell (5000m), Jake Wightman (1500m)