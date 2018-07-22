Greg Rutherford to miss European Championships in Berlin

Greg Rutherford will not add to his tally of two European golds and a silver in Berlin next month

Greg Rutherford will not defend his European title in Berlin in August after admitting injuries would prevent him contending for long jump gold.

The 31-year-old, who has also won world, Olympic and Commonwealth titles in his career, managed only 7.55m - nearly a metre off his personal best - at Sunday's Anniversary Games.

"I can't train properly," he told BBC Sport.

"It is not feasible for me to go there and win so let's get rid of that idea."

Rutherford did not compete at the British Championships after suffering an appendix problem, but, as defending champion from Amsterdam 2016, could have been selected for Berlin.

Rutherford's major championship medals Olympic Games: Gold 2012; bronze 2016 World Championships: Gold 2015 European Championships: Gold 2014, 2016; bronze 2006 Commonwealth Games: Gold 2014; silver 2010

However, he would have to have been considered "competitive" by the British team selectors. Before this weekend, he was 38th best in Europe this year and fifth best in Britain outdoors.

Rutherford will compete twice more before he finishes his athletics career, with appearances scheduled at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on 18 August and the Great North City Games in Newcastle on 8 September.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my career. I'm incredibly lucky," said Rutherford.

"Athletes don't get the chance to say goodbye and I did today. I wish I could keep going but my body won't let me.

"If you had said 10 years ago that I would have the career I have had I wouldn't have believed you."

What's next? The velodrome?

Rutherford has suffered a series of injuries, with operations on his groin, stomach wall and, most recently, his ankle hampering his career.

He will pursue a career in television after leaving athletics and will also test himself in track cycling.

"I'm 31, which is old in long jump terms but not others," he said.

"The bike is something I am talking about. I'm not saying that I am moving to track cycling and will be world class but I want to try it and see what happens.

"I am going up to Manchester for testing in the next few weeks."

Analysis

Four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson on BBC TV

Greg is a student of whatever he does and knows as much about long jumping as anyone. He coaches himself to a large degree. If he took the same sort of interest in cycling, I wouldn't doubt him. But it's going to be tough. Greg needs something - he won't be able to sit in his back garden and watch the birds. I applaud him and wish him all the best.