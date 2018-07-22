BBC Sport - Anniversary Games: Dina Asher-Smith fourth as Jenna Prandini wins 200m
Asher-Smith fourth as Prandini wins 200m
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finishes fourth as United States' Jenna Prandini wins the women's 200m at the Anniversary Games in 22.16 seconds.
WATCH MORE: Adenegan breaks T34 100m world record
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired