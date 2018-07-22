BBC Sport - Anniversary Games: Dina Asher-Smith fourth as Jenna Prandini wins 200m

Asher-Smith fourth as Prandini wins 200m

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finishes fourth as United States' Jenna Prandini wins the women's 200m at the Anniversary Games in 22.16 seconds.

