BBC Sport - Anniversary Games: Great Britain's Kare Adenegan breaks world record to win T34 100m
Adenegan breaks T34 100m world record
Great British wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan, 17, sets a huge new world record in the T34 100m at the Anniversary Games, shattering compatriot Hannah Cockcroft's mark of 17.18 seconds with a time of 16.80.
