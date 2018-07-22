Anniversary Games 2018: Laura Muir misses record, Greg Rutherford 10th

Laura Muir intends to compete in the 800m and 1500m at the European Championships

Laura Muir fell short in her attempt to overhaul Zola Budd's 33-year-old British mile record in the headline event at Sunday's Anniversary Games.

The 25-year-old came fifth in four minutes 19.28 seconds.

Dina Asher-Smith was fourth in a high-quality 200m field at London Stadium, clocking a season's best of 22.25.

Greg Rutherford, who claimed Olympic long jump gold on the same stage six years ago, finished 10th on his final appearance at the stadium.

The 31-year-old, who has also won world, European and Commonwealth titles during his career but has been hampered by a string of injuries, bowed out with 7.55m after two no-jumps.

He told BBC TV he would not compete at August's European Championships in Berlin because he "can't train properly" and "it is not feasible for me to go there and win".

There are no doubts over Asher-Smith's ability to compete with Europe's best, however.

The 22-year-old, who lowered the British 100m record to 10.92 in Stockholm earlier this season, finished ahead of Dutch two-time world champion Dafne Schippers for the first time over the distance. The race was won by in-form American Jenna Prandini in 22.16.

Muir will hope to overcome Sifan Hassan in Berlin after the Dutch athlete - who was the world's fastest over 1500m last year - secured a commanding victory in London, finishing more than four and half seconds ahead of the Scot in 4:14.71.

Budd's British mile record still stands at 4:17.57.

"I'm a bit disappointed but I went through the first part of the race too fast and when you do that it catches up with you for the latter half of the race. I know that the time is there I just need to run it in a perfect way and I didn't do that today," said Muir.

Sunday's action began with three of Great Britain's four world gold medallists helping to win the 4x100m in impressive style.

CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were joined by Zharnel Hughes, who came in for Danny Talbot. The quartet set a new 2018 world-leading time of 37.61 to underline their status as heavy favourites for European gold.

Their time was just 0.14 seconds outside the national record, which they set to win World Championships gold on the same stage last summer.

Who else will be Berlin bound?

Jake Wightman staked his claim to a 800m spot on the British team for the European Championships by finishing ahead of Polish reigning European champion Adam Kszczot in a personal best time.

The 24-year-old, who finished second in the 1500m at the British Championship earlier this month, clocked 1:44.61. It is the fastest time by a Briton this year and earned him fifth place in a race won in a world-leading time of 1:42.05 by Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir.

Lynsey Sharp also pressed her case to the selectors. The Scot, who finished fifth in the national championships, delivered her second sub two-minutes performance with a run of 1:59.34 for third in the 800m.

Welsh teenager Jake Heyward recovered from the disappointment of a fourth-place finish in the World Junior Championships by shaving almost three seconds off his 1500m personal best, but six of his domestic rivals have gone faster this year.

The British team will be announced after a selectors' meeting on Monday, with three places available in each event in addition to wildcards for defending champions.

Elsewhere, Britain's Morgan Lake was third in the high jump with a leap of 1.91m, with heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson registering the same height but finishing ninth on countback.

World indoor champion Andrew Pozzi finished fourth behind Jamaican winner Ronald Levy in the 110m hurdles, while American Kendra Harrison, who set the world record at this meeting two years ago, set a new world-leading time of 12.36 seconds in the 100m, hurdles.