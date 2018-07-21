BBC Sport - Anniversary Games: Ronnie Baker beats Britain's Zharnel Hughes in men's 100m
Baker beats GB's Hughes in men's 100m
- From the section Athletics
Watch as Ronnie Baker of the United States beats Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes in the men's 100m final at the Anniversary Games.
CATCH-UP: Relive action from day one of the Anniversary Games at London Stadium
