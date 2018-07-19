Great Britain's 2008 4x400m women's relay team to get Olympic bronzes on Saturday

Christine Ohuruogu and Kelly Sotherton also won individual medals in China

The Great Britain women's 4x400m relay team from the 2008 Beijing Olympics will receive their bronze medals at Saturday's Anniversary Games.

The quartet of Christine Ohuruogu, Kelly Sotherton, Marilyn Okoro and Nicola Sanders finished fifth in the final at the Bird's Nest in China.

But the team were promoted to fourth when Russia were disqualified after samples were reanalysed in 2016.

They moved up again when Belarus' Sviatlana Usovich tested positive.

"To have a podium experience 10 years on obviously isn't ideal," said Sotherton, who is also waiting to receive her heptathlon bronze medal after Ukrainian Lyudmila Blonska and Russia's Tatyana Chernova were disqualified.

"But I am overwhelmed that we all get to stand in an Olympic Stadium in front of a British crowd to receive something that vindicates our performance.

"I finally feel satisfied we got what the team deserved. To run the time we did and not medal and finish fifth was hard."

The recently-retired Ohuruogu, who won the 400m individual title at the same Games, added: "Hearing the news that we are to receive our bronze medals stirs up a series of emotions.

"Of course I am happy that we are finally getting the reward and recognition that our performance on the day deserved, but there is still some frustration that we never had 'our moment' at the time, and that it has taken 10 years to get to this stage.

"However, I look forward to sharing the podium with the other girls at the Anniversary Games and hope that everybody in my team who helped me get to that point also shares a sense of pride in the achievement and feels vindicated for all the work."

Several athletes - including Jessica Ennis-Hill - received reallocated Olympic and World Championship medals during last year's World Athletics Championships and Anniversary Games.