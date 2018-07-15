Race walker Bethan Davies wins at Welsh Senior Championships

From the section

Bethan Davies won bronze in the women's 20km race walk at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games bronze medal walker Bethan Davies prepared for the European Championships by winning the Welsh title in Cardiff.

Davies won the women's 3,000m walk with a time of 12:42.46.

She was ahead of Heather Lewis who also qualified for the Europeans in Berlin next month.

Steeplechaser Ieuan Thomas should also be heading to Germany after winning the 1,500m at the Welsh Senior Championships.

Long jumper Rebecca Chapman set a new Welsh championship record with a leap of 6:34m.

Rebecca Chapman retained her title and broke the previous record which had stood for 40 years

Patrick Swan and Adele Nicoll both won shot put and discus doubles.

Sprinter Hannah Brier won the women's 100m, while Joshua Brown claimed gold in the men's event.

James Ledger (T12) won the Disability Sport Wales 100m final, from Rhys Jones (T37) and Jordan Howe (T35).

Rio 2016 Olympian Seren Bundy-Davies continued her return from injury with third place in the 400m.

At the Athletics World Cup, Penarth discus thrower Brett Morse finished seventh at the London Stadium.

Welsh sprinter Sam Gordon was part of the Great Britain 4x100m relay squad that finished eighth.