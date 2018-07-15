Jemma Reekie: Scot sets 1500m personal best at Athletics World Cup

Scot Jemma Reekie set a new 1500m personal best as she finished third for Great Britain on the opening day of the Athletics World Cup at London Stadium.

The 20-year-old took five-hundredths of a second off her previous best to come home in four minutes 9:05 seconds.

The Kilbarchan AC runner came in behind Poland's Sofia Ennaoui and American Rachel Schneider to claim six points.

"It was really fun. I wanted to come out here and have fun in my first senior appearance for GB," Reekie said.

"To come out here and get a PB and a medal out of it is fantastic. I actually felt really relaxed.

"I said to myself 'just go out and enjoy it'. Anything else is a bonus this year as I have already done so well. I am competing against world-class athletes regularly now so I am getting more experienced every race.

"I am so happy to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland, especially here in London. I had so much fun and the crowd were amazing. I have never had such a big cheer before so the whole experience was fantastic."

The European Under-20 champion, who shares a coach - Andy Young - with Laura Muir, was making her senior international debut, with GB & NI fifth out of eight nations after the opening day.

Fellow Scots Beth Dobbin, in the women's 200m (20:27 BST) and Neil Gourlay, in the men's 1500m (20:48) will compete on Sunday.

