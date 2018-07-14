World Under-20 Championships: Ireland women win 4x100m relay silver

Patience Jumbo-Gula (right) ran a storming last leg for Ireland in Saturday's final

Irish athletics' run of youth success continued on Saturday as the country won a 4x100m women's relay silver medal at the World Under-20 Championships.

The quartet of Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula clocked 43.90 seconds which left them 0.08 behind winners Germany.

Dundalk schoolgirl Jumbo-Gula's superb closing leg helped the Irish finish 0.15 ahead of third-place Britain.

Neville was a late replacement in the final for Rhasidat Adeleke.

Adeleke, who won 200m gold in last week's European Under-18 Championships, was ruled out by a tight hamstring after helping the Irish quartet win their semi-final on Friday.

However, Neville's inclusion scarcely weakened the Irish quartet having qualified for the individual 100m semi-finals in Finland earlier this week.

Akpe-Moses, who won the European Under-20 100m title last year, finished eighth in the 100m final in Tampere.

The Irish quartet were clinching only Ireland's third medal at a World Under-20 Championships.

Antoine Burke won high jump silver in 1994 with county Down woman Ciara Mageean finishing second in the women's 1500m in Moncton eight years ago.

In addition to Adeleke's 200m triumph in Hungary last week, Sara Healy also achieved the 1500m/3000m double at the European Under-18 tests with Sophie O'Sullivan, daughter of Irish running great Sonia O'Sullivan, clinching an 800m silver.

Castlederg high jumper Sommer Lecky will aim for another Irish medal in the final of her event in Tampere on Sunday.

The Finn Valley athlete cleared 1.84m in Friday's qualifying competition after a perfect card.

Lecky, a Commonwealth Youth Games champion in 2017, competed for Northern Ireland in this year's Commonwealth Games where she finished 10th.