Leon Reid: Sprinter gets date for IAAF meeting on Ireland transfer

Leon Reid won Commonwealth Games 200m bronze after Zharnel Hughes' disqualification

Leon Reid is set to learn if his application to represent Ireland is successful when the IAAF discuss the issue on 26 July.

The 23-year-old, who won 200m bronze for Northern Ireland at Commonwealth Games in April, wants to switch allegiance from Britain to Ireland.

The IAAF halted all international transfers last year pending a review,

Bath-based Reid last represented Britain at the European Under-23 Championships in July 2015..

One of the proposals at the IAAF's council meeting in Buenos Aires will be a recommendation from a review working group that there should be a "minimum three-year waiting period before an athlete may transfer to represent another member".

If the IAAF ruled that his transfer could start from that point, he would be eligible to represent Ireland at this year's European Championships in Berlin next month.

Reid wants to declare for Ireland in honour of his late Belfast-born biological mother.