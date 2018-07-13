World Under-20 Championships: Sommer Lecky reaches high jump final

Sommer Lecky finished 10th in the high jump at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Commonwealth Youth Games champion Sommer Lecky has qualified for the high jump final at the Under-20 World Championships in Finland.

The Castlederg teenager cleared 1.84 metres, just a centimetre below her personal best, in today's semi-final.

The Finn Valley AC athlete went clear in all six of her jumps to secure her place in Sunday's final in Tampere.

"We'll see what happens in the final. Anything can happen once you're there," said Lecky.

The 18-year-old, who finished 10th at this year's Commonwealth Games, will be the first of the 12 athletes to jump in this weekend's final, which will feature three competitors that have cleared 1.90m in the past.

"It was tough out there today because it was really warm, but job done now so final here I come," Lecky told Athletics Ireland.

"I was nervous but it was good nerves, I could control them, and I felt really relaxed once I got out on the track.

"I think if I was to jump on today I would have been up there because I felt really good so if I can recover well now, [I'll] be back for the final now."

Lecky is the second member of the Irish team to qualify for a final at the championships after sprinter Gina Akpe-Moses finished eighth in the 100 metre final on Thursday.