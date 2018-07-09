BBC Sport - 'Brilliant' teenager Jake Heyward has every chance of success - Steve Cram

Cram: 'brilliant' teenager Heyward has every chance of success

Former 1500m world champion Steve Cram says Welsh teenager Jake Heyward has 'every chance' of success but must be left to develop at his own pace.

19-year-old Heyward recently moved above Cram in the all-time British U20 standings over 1500m.

On Tuesday he competes at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland - having became European U20 champion last summer.

Cram told BBC Sport Wales he thinks Heyward is progressing brilliantly but shouldn't be put under extra pressure by being compared to Britain's successful middle distance runners of the past.

