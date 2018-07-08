BBC Sport - Diamond League: Laura Muir runs season's best 1500m time in Lausanne

Muir runs season's best 1500m time in Lausanne

Watch as Laura Muir finishes second in the Diamond League meet running a season's best 1500m time of three minutes 58.18 seconds in Lausanne.

READ MORE: Muir eyes European gold after season's best over 1500m

Available to UK users only.

