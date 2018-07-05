Lausanne Diamond League: Laura Muir eyes European gold after season's best over 1500m

Laura Muir won two medals at this year's World Indoors in Birmingham

Laura Muir is targeting a gold medal at next month's European Championships after running a season's best 1500m time in Lausanne.

The Scot, 25, finished second in the Diamond League meet in three minutes 58.18 seconds.

Muir was overtaken on the home straight by Shelby Houlihan, with the American setting a new personal best of 3:57.54.

"It's got to be gold," Muir said when asked about her ambitions in Berlin. "I feel I'm at that level now."

Muir won the 800m title at the British Championships at the weekend and aims to run both distances at the European Championships in the German capital.

"Definitely, in terms of Europe, I should be at the top of the rostrum," she told BBC Sport after edging out Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, the 2014 European champion and silver medallist from 2016.

"To win a medal, I'd be absolutely delighted, but to be really happy I'd like to win gold."

Caster Semenya, double Olympic champion over 800m, struggled with the strong 1500m pace in Lausanne, finishing sixth, just ahead of Laura Weightman and Eilish McColgan, meaning three British women ran under 4:02.00 for the first time, with Melissa Courtney in 10th place (4:06.27).

"There was a lot of big names in that field and I feel that I can mix it now," added Muir, who win silver and bronze at this year's World Indoor championships, over 1500m and 3000m respectively.

"I'm getting faster with each race, so I'm really happy with that."

USA sprinter Noah Lyles has twice run 19.69 over 200m this season

Even with a season's best of 2:01.02, Lynsey Sharp finished a distant eighth in the 800m as Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi made it three Diamond League wins on the trot with a powerful display of front-running.

Jodie Williams (22.85) was fourth in the 200m, with Gabrielle Thomas (22.47) of the USA winning in her first appearance outside her homeland.

In the men's 200m, Noah Lyles equalled his own world leading time for the year of 19.69, seeing off his USA team-mate Michael Norman.

Lyles, 20, becomes just the fifth athlete in history to break 19.7 twice in a season, with the great Usain Bolt the only sprinter to have managed it more than twice.

In the 400m hurdles, Jack Green was seventh (49.52) as Abderrahman Samba of Qatar continued to dominate the event.