BBC Sport - British Championships: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pips Adam Gemili to win the men's 200m
Mitchell-Blake pips Gemili to win the men's 200m
- From the section Athletics
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake admits he had to 'pull it out of the bag' to narrowly win the men's 200m title at the British Championships ahead of Adam Gemili.
