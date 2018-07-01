BBC Sport - Dai Greene: European qualification 'a big moment for me'

European qualification 'a big moment' - Greene

Dai Greene tells BBC Sport Wales he'll savour the moment after winning the British 400m hurdles title and securing his place at the 2018 European Championships.

Greene, 32, won the European, Commonwealth and World titles back in 2010 and 2011. But the past five years have been dominated by injury problems - most recently forcing him out of the Commonwealth Games in April.

His win in Birmingham means he'll be included in the British team for the European Championships, which take place in Berlin from 6-12 August.

